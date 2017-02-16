Rumors of immigration raids reach 'boiling point'
While leading the charge against the new administration's immigration policies, the Bay Area's immigrant advocates are finding themselves in a difficult position as they attempt to dispel a growing sense of panic among undocumented residents that mass deportations are imminent. This week, sources say those fears went into overdrive as rumors began quickly spreading across the Bay Area of federal agents conducting immigration raids.
