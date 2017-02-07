Research supports expanded use of cel...

Research supports expanded use of cell free DNA prenatal testing

Researchers at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, a Care New England hospital, have published a study in Genetics in Medicine that shows that this non-invasive test can be effectively and appropriately offered to all pregnant women, regardless of maternal age or risk factors, through primary obstetrical care providers.

