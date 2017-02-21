Rains increase Calif. demand for goat grazing services
A male goat dines on blueberry bushes along with a verity of weeds at Chaffin Family Orchards in Oroville California. A male goat dines on blueberry bushes along with a verity of weeds at Chaffin Family Orchards in Oroville California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|11 hr
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Thu
|Local
|1
|'California is a nation, not a state': A fringe...
|Wed
|koool
|6
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC