Protecting the right trees: San Carlos City Council set to review...

In the wake of recent heavy storms and resident concerns with the upkeep of trees crossing public and private property lines, the San Carlos City Council is slated to review the city's existing tree regulations Monday. City planner Lisa Costa Sanders said the council requested the study session after storms caused a eucalyptus tree on San Carlos Avenue to fall last month, blocking traffic near Arundel Elementary School for several hours.

