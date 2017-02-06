Preschool shortage spurs outreach cam...

Preschool shortage spurs outreach campaign: Advocates seek policy...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

To address the dearth of early child care and preschool facilities in San Mateo County, a band of advocates are calling for policy amendments easing development of the centers they say are badly needed. Nearly 11,000 more preschool and early education spaces are needed across the county to accommodate demand, according to a recent study done in coordination with the county Office of Education, and the gap is expected to grow by about 3,000 more spaces over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Thu burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16) Jun '16 jen 1
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC