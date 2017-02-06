Preschool shortage spurs outreach campaign: Advocates seek policy...
To address the dearth of early child care and preschool facilities in San Mateo County, a band of advocates are calling for policy amendments easing development of the centers they say are badly needed. Nearly 11,000 more preschool and early education spaces are needed across the county to accommodate demand, according to a recent study done in coordination with the county Office of Education, and the gap is expected to grow by about 3,000 more spaces over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC