Nonprofit to offer intensive outpatient program for teens
A donation from an anonymous Palo Alto resident has enabled Children's Health Council to address a "critical gap in teen mental health services" by opening what the nonprofit says will be the city's first intensive outpatient program for teenagers with moderate to severe mental-health issues. Children's Health Council , which provides a range of mental-health and educational services to local youth and families, plans to open the after-school therapy program on its main campus in Palo Alto this spring, according to an announcement.
