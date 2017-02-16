Nonprofit to offer intensive outpatie...

Nonprofit to offer intensive outpatient program for teens

A donation from an anonymous Palo Alto resident has enabled Children's Health Council to address a "critical gap in teen mental health services" by opening what the nonprofit says will be the city's first intensive outpatient program for teenagers with moderate to severe mental-health issues. Children's Health Council , which provides a range of mental-health and educational services to local youth and families, plans to open the after-school therapy program on its main campus in Palo Alto this spring, according to an announcement.

