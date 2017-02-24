Fear spreads as feds plan to expand d...

Fear spreads as feds plan to expand deportations

Pledges by Mountain View and other Bay Area cities to stand by their immigrant communities could soon be tested under a sweeping new plan for deportations issued by President Donald Trump's administration. A Department of Homeland Security memo issued on Monday, Feb. 21, revealed plans to expand the scope for removing undocumented immigrants.

