Diamonds from Bay Area startup backed...

Diamonds from Bay Area startup backed by Leonardo DiCaprio: glitter without gore

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Contra Costa Times

The "Blood Diamond" movie star has touted the company for "cultivating real diamonds in America without the human and environmental toll of mining." Its gems come from a "plasma reactor" and not from the Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 15 hr Robin 15
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
News Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16) Jun '16 jen 1
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC