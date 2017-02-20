Black Mountain property bought

Black Mountain property bought

Monday Feb 20

An 11-acre parcel on San Carlos' Black Mountain properties in San Carlos was recently purchased by Dragonfly Group, it was confirmed by the development investment group's Community Relations Manager Mara Langer. "Dragonfly closed escrow on one of the Black Mountain parcels in late 2016, as a long-term investment holding and is in the early stages of evaluating the property," she wrote in an email.

San Carlos, CA

