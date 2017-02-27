Alliance Memory 16Gb Mobile LPDDR3 SD...

Alliance Memory 16Gb Mobile LPDDR3 SDRAM Offers Low Power Consumption ...

Featuring low voltage operation of 1.2V/1.8V and a number of power-saving features, the 16Gb AS4C512M32MD3 is offered in the 11.0mm by 11.5mm 178-ball FBGA package. With each new product generation, designers of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and virtual and augmented reality headsets are tasked with providing more functionality in less space while using less power.

