a A Day Without Immigrantsa shuts down businesses across Bay Area

Thursday Feb 16

With signs of solidarity taped to their doors, restaurants and businesses across the Bay Area abruptly shut down operations on Thursday, joining a national protest to show America what it's like to live "A Day Without Immigrants." The strike, coordinated largely through social media and word of mouth, spread quickly throughout the country, with many immigrants skipping out on work and school and closing their wallets to demonstrate their impact on the country's economy and culture.

