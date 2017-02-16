a A Day Without Immigrantsa shuts down businesses across Bay Area
With signs of solidarity taped to their doors, restaurants and businesses across the Bay Area abruptly shut down operations on Thursday, joining a national protest to show America what it's like to live "A Day Without Immigrants." The strike, coordinated largely through social media and word of mouth, spread quickly throughout the country, with many immigrants skipping out on work and school and closing their wallets to demonstrate their impact on the country's economy and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|136
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC