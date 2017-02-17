21st century green grocer Kevin Bianc...

21st century green grocer Kevin Bianchini is an enthusiastic foodie

Kevin Bianchini is the amiable owner of Bianchini's Markets in Ladera and San Carlos. He started Bianchini's Market with his late father in Ladera in 1998, taking over the space occupied by Long's Quality Foods since 1957.

