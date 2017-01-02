The future of a grand boulevard: Stre...

The future of a grand boulevard: Streetscape eases flow on El Camino Real in San Carlos

Monday Jan 2 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Street design and walkway improvements along a San Carlos portion of El Camino Real not only brought a much-needed facelift to the corridor, they also won the city an award this year. A San Carlos streetscape project caught the attention of those working on the Grand Boulevard Initiative, a regional effort to improve the otherwise desolate stretch of thoroughfare connecting cities across the Peninsula.

