Roadshow: San Jose street extension excites drivers
Q I want to report that I was so excited to hear that the Autumn Street cross-over extension in San Jose is really happening! According to a worker I spoke with, it will likely open in February. I am very excited about that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC