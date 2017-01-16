Resident reports seeing mountain lion

Resident reports seeing mountain lion

A resident reported seeing what they thought to be a mountain lion Monday morning in San Carlos, according to San Mateo County officials. According to the sheriff's office, people should avoid approaching a mountain lion, especially if it's with its offspring or feeding.

