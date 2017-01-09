Ready to roll: Pedicab company launch...

Ready to roll: Pedicab company launching service in Redwood City, San Carlos

Monday Jan 9 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Getting around the downtown corridors of both Redwood City and San Carlos will become a whole lot easier - and fun too - because of two lifelong Redwood City friends who have the green light to run three-wheeled pedicabs on city streets. Third Wheel Pedicab, founded by Redwood City friends Marshall Hird and Thunder Lockhart, received the nod from both cities this month and are eager to get their sleek and customized pedicabs on the streets in early January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

