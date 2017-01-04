Passed over for years, Carrie DuBois ...

Passed over for years, Carrie DuBois elected president of high school board

Carrie DuBois took over as president of the Sequoia Union High School District governing board when her colleagues elected her on Dec. 14. Carrie DuBois, about to begin her sixth year on the board of the Sequoia Union High School District, assumed the role of board president on Dec. 14 after being passed over for the position by her colleagues during her first term and the first year of a second term, which she secured in 2015 as the top vote-getter. Her colleagues on the five-member board chose her as president in a unanimous vote, and elected Chris Thomsen as vice president and Georgia Jack as board clerk.

