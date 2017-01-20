Museum gotta see - um

Friday Jan 20

"EDITH HILLINGER: ABSTRACT COLLAGES," AT THE PENINSULA MUSEUM OF ART IN BURLINGAME. The Peninsula Museum of Art presents "Edith Hillinger: Abstract Collages," mixed-media works on canvas, whose influences range from Northern European Gothic to Middle Eastern ethnic patterns.

