Museum gotta see - um
"EDITH HILLINGER: ABSTRACT COLLAGES," AT THE PENINSULA MUSEUM OF ART IN BURLINGAME. The Peninsula Museum of Art presents "Edith Hillinger: Abstract Collages," mixed-media works on canvas, whose influences range from Northern European Gothic to Middle Eastern ethnic patterns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Teenage Man Arrested For Bizarre Crime Sp... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Mayor Phart
|17
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Gloria
|134
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Tue
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Mon
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC