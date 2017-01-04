Menlo Park: Groundbreaking Monday for...

Menlo Park: Groundbreaking Monday for fire station, museum

A rendering of the proposed two-story fire station at 700 Oak Grove Ave. in downtown Menlo Park. On the site where little more than a month ago the old fire station in downtown Menlo Park was demolished, construction will soon begin on a new fire station and museum.

