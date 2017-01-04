Menlo Park: Groundbreaking Monday for fire station, museum
A rendering of the proposed two-story fire station at 700 Oak Grove Ave. in downtown Menlo Park. On the site where little more than a month ago the old fire station in downtown Menlo Park was demolished, construction will soon begin on a new fire station and museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Mon
|RjRj
|130
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC