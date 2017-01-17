Mapping SF by its most popular Instagram hashtags
A creative new map renames Bay Area transit stop for what's really important: the most popular Instagram hashtags in their general vicinity. Designed by Jug Cerovic , David Goldwich, and Tin Fischer , the map-billed Tags and the City -uses geotagged Instagram data to map San Francisco by Instagrammers' most favorite things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
