Former San Carlos principal named '16 Citizen of the Year

For Jean Dehner, working collaboratively with others is integral to her approach to making a difference in the San Carlos community. In the last 15 years since she retired from her post as principal for Arundel Elementary School, Dehner, 78, has maintained a full schedule, deepening her relationships with those working with youth in San Carlos and the surrounding area.

