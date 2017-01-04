Former San Carlos principal named '16 Citizen of the Year
For Jean Dehner, working collaboratively with others is integral to her approach to making a difference in the San Carlos community. In the last 15 years since she retired from her post as principal for Arundel Elementary School, Dehner, 78, has maintained a full schedule, deepening her relationships with those working with youth in San Carlos and the surrounding area.
