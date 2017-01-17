Flight noise in holding pattern: Airplane route evaluation underway...
San Mateo County residents along Peninsula flight routes must hold their breath as a pilot program to ease the impact of increased air traffic from Surf Air flights on Peninsula cities draws to a close. Evaluations are being conducted of a six-month trial of a flight route directing Surf Air flights in and out of the San Carlos Airport over the Bay instead of Peninsula neighborhoods.
Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
