Flight noise in holding pattern: Airplane route evaluation underway...

San Mateo County residents along Peninsula flight routes must hold their breath as a pilot program to ease the impact of increased air traffic from Surf Air flights on Peninsula cities draws to a close. Evaluations are being conducted of a six-month trial of a flight route directing Surf Air flights in and out of the San Carlos Airport over the Bay instead of Peninsula neighborhoods.

