Fallen Tree Closes San Carlos Avenue

14 min ago Read more: City of San Carlos

January 11, 2017 - San Carlos, CA - At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, a large, privately owned Eucalyptus tree fell on the 2000 block of San Carlos Avenue, between Phelps and Arundel Roads. No injuries were reported however both north and southbound lanes of San Carlos Avenue are closed and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Read more at City of San Carlos.

