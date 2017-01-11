Fallen Tree Closes San Carlos Avenue

January 11, 2017 - San Carlos, CA - At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, a large, privately owned Eucalyptus tree fell on the 2000 block of San Carlos Avenue, between Phelps and Arundel Roads. No injuries were reported however both north and southbound lanes of San Carlos Avenue are closed and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of San Carlos.