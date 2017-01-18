Coroner identifies man killed in hit-...

Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFBay

A man killed in an apparent hit-and-run on U.S. Highway 101 in San Carlos Friday evening has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 45-year-old John Hannon. Hannon, of East Palo Alto, was walking near the southbound lanes close to Brittan Avenue at about 6:35 p.m. when he stumbled into the roadway and was struck by a white Toyota being driven by 36-year-old Sharon Oo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec '16 thai hivaids stal... 60
News Highlands Park Playground Community Workshop (Jun '16) Jun '16 jen 1
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC