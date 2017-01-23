Cook

Under general direction, this position is responsible for managing the meal program at the Adult Community Center, including menu planning, purchasing food, preparing quality meals, supervising volunteers and maintaining a clean and orderly kitchen. The regular work schedule for this position is Monday through Friday and occasionally nights and weekends to accommodate special events.

