Communications Plan - Community Survey
The City of San Carlos is developing a new strategic communications plan that will shape how we connect with our stakeholders. In an effort to create a plan that best serves the community, we have constructed an online survey and are seeking both resident and business input.
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|18 hr
|coon dogs
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
