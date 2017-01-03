Communications Plan - Community Survey

Communications Plan - Community Survey

The City of San Carlos is developing a new strategic communications plan that will shape how we connect with our stakeholders. In an effort to create a plan that best serves the community, we have constructed an online survey and are seeking both resident and business input.

