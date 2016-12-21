This California Street Goes Crazy for Christmas
Eucalyptus Avenue, in the Silicon Valley town of San Carlos, California, is just two blocks long, but it draws crowds every year to see the over-the-top Christmas decorations residents construct on and around their homes. Travel + Leisure sent photographer Ryan Young to document the decorations and some of the people who come out to see them.
