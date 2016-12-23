Still shopping for gifts?: Merchants ...

Still shopping for gifts?: Merchants offer last-minute holiday ideas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Merchants in downtown San Carlos are ready for Peninsula residents looking at their holiday gift lists with trepidation at the last hour. At a time when almost anything can be purchased online, a walk through downtown offers creative ideas for finding the perfect gift close to home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Dec 19 tam6cats 128
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC