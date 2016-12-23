Still shopping for gifts?: Merchants offer last-minute holiday ideas
Merchants in downtown San Carlos are ready for Peninsula residents looking at their holiday gift lists with trepidation at the last hour. At a time when almost anything can be purchased online, a walk through downtown offers creative ideas for finding the perfect gift close to home.
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
