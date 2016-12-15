San Carlos to buy below-market apartment

San Carlos officials moved ahead with plans to buy one below-market apartment building to transfer it to another eligible buyer, though one councilman believes the city should focus on city zoning instead. The San Carlos City Council voted 4-1 Monday to authorize the purchase of the one-bedroom unit, one of 13 below-market-rate units on 633 Elm St. restricted to a moderate-income household.

