San Carlos school officials talk turf: Synthetic surfaces versus natural grass to be studied
San Carlos school officials will weigh the potential benefits of artificial playing surfaces against the usefulness of the natural grass fields currently blanketing the district's campuses. The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees is set to hold a study session Monday, Dec. 12, to discuss the variety of issues associated with the newest available artificial turf technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC