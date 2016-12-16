San Carlos: Man, 19, gets 6 months in jail for downloading child porn
Lucas Zelesny, 19, of San Carlos, was sentenced to six months in county jail and three years probation after downloading child porn and sharing it with others. Lucas Zalesny, a 19-year-old San Carlos man, on Thursday was sentenced to six months in county jail for downloading child pornography and sharing it with others, San Mateo County's top prosecutor said.
