Paving way for transit: Crews begin construction of new San Carlos Transit Center

In anticipation of hundreds of new residents and workers slated for the San Carlos Transit Village, construction crews broke ground Tuesday on a new multi-modal transit center touted as a way to support commuters. The San Carlos Transit Center will revamp a portion of the Caltrain station's surface parking lot and commuters are asked to use the Belmont Caltrain Station for parking during the six-month construction period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.