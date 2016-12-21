Notice: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Ends December 31, 2016

Cleaning out your home for the holidays? Wondering what to do with your household hazardous waste? Anything toxic or corrosive, such as paint thinner, oil, fuel or pesticides is illegal to throw in the garbage or down your drain. Take advantage of the Door-to-Door Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program before it ends on December 31st! You must schedule an appointment by December 15th by calling 1-800-449-7587 or by visiting www.smchealth.org/hhw .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of San Carlos.