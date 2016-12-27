Move it or lose it: 99-year-old San Carlos volunteer helps others to stay active

When Helen Long began volunteering with The Family Tree thrift store in 1985, she probably didn't know she would be coming to the store every week for the next 20 years. Long, who will turn 100 in April, had just retired from her job of the past 26 years in the inspection department of Eimac, a Peninsula company that manufactured power vacuum tubes for radio and radar equipment.

