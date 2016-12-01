Menlo Park resident aims to slow down the caffeine scene

If waiting impatiently in line for Starbucks, Philz or Peet's for your caffeine dose isn't your, well, cup of tea, a new shop in Redwood City may offer an alternative. Set for its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 2, Lovejoy's, an English tea room, will be a new place for people to go to fill their scone and crumpet cravings and sip tea from bottomless pots.

