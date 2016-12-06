Man pleads no contest to burglary charges
A 24-year-old man connected to multiple home burglaries throughout the Peninsula pleaded no contest to burglary charges Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court, according to the district attorney's office. Johnny Fobbs pleaded no contest to felony residential burglary and felony attempted residential burglary and also admitted to having prior felony convictions, prosecutors said.
