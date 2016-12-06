Man pleads no contest to burglary cha...

Man pleads no contest to burglary charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: SFBay

A 24-year-old man connected to multiple home burglaries throughout the Peninsula pleaded no contest to burglary charges Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court, according to the district attorney's office. Johnny Fobbs pleaded no contest to felony residential burglary and felony attempted residential burglary and also admitted to having prior felony convictions, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Carlos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Dec 19 tam6cats 128
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec 14 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec 13 thai hivaids stal... 60
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
See all San Carlos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Carlos Forum Now

San Carlos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Carlos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

San Carlos, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC