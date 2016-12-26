Making way for Wheeler Plaza Downtown...

Making way for Wheeler Plaza Downtown: San Carlos prepares for phase one of construction

Building demolition is underway on San Carlos Avenue and Walnut and Laurel streets in downtown San Carlos as construction workers clear the way for Wheeler Plaza's first phase of construction. The buildings located at 1245 San Carlos Ave. and 1249 San Carlos Ave. are almost completely demolished.

