Lot splits may stall in San Carlos: Planning Commission votes to expand subdivision sizes
Responding to concerns about certain residential lot splits increasing neighborhood density without much community benefit, the San Carlos Planning Commission is recommending that development standards revert to before they were changed in 2011. The commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend that the City Council go back to pre-2011 development standards addressing lot size, lot width and flag lots in residential neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
San Carlos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec 14
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec 13
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Carlos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC