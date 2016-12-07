Chain store rules voted down: San Carlos Planning Commission deems restrictions ineffective
An effort to monitor the influx of chain stores in downtown San Carlos was deemed ineffective in achieving its goals and burdensome to business owners by the Planning Commission Tuesday night. The commission voted 4-1 to recommend that the City Council sunset the ordinance defining formula businesses and establishing a permit process for formula uses downtown in February.
