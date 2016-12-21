BioCardia Receives U.S. Patent Coveri...

BioCardia Receives U.S. Patent Covering A Method Of Treating Heart...

Wednesday Dec 14

BioCardiaA , Inc., , a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, with clinical programs in heart failure and sub-acute infarction, today announced the issuance of United States Patent No. 9,504,642 relating to a method of delivering cells to patients who have chronic myocardial infarcts.

