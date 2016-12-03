An open door to art: Open studios this weekend gives chance for the public to interact with artists
Anyone with an interest in art and how it is made can explore open studios of 80 artists this weekend while contributing to a larger effort to sharpen the focus on Redwood City as a creative leader. On Dec. 3-4, the Artists' Holiday Open Studios will invite the public to tour the artist studio spaces in seven locations in Redwood City and San Carlos.
