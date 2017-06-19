Will Democratic infighting keep the party from retaking the House in 2018?
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to his supporters as he goes on stage to speak during his “A Future to Believe in San Bernardino” rally at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, CA on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Both Sanders and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also held campaign rallies in Riverside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|What phartze
|33,188
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Jun 22
|Ahmmad
|77
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Jun 20
|DoyonHall
|1
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC