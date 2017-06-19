Why we must help Inland Empire students escape poverty: Cheryl Brown
Last week, I participated in a convening, sponsored by the College Futures Foundation under the leadership of Julia I. Lopez, titled “Toward a Shared Vision: Increasing Bachelor Degree Attainment in the Inland Empire.” Dozens of leaders from across the region representing K-12 school districts, community colleges and universities, in addition to representatives from business and civic organizations, participated in the event. The discussion was an important one, especially since our region is dead last in educational attainment among communities with populations totaling one million or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Do Phartss
|33,186
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Ahmmad
|77
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Jun 20
|DoyonHall
|1
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC