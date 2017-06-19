Why we must help Inland Empire studen...

Why we must help Inland Empire students escape poverty: Cheryl Brown

Last week, I participated in a convening, sponsored by the College Futures Foundation under the leadership of Julia I. Lopez, titled “Toward a Shared Vision: Increasing Bachelor Degree Attainment in the Inland Empire.” Dozens of leaders from across the region representing K-12 school districts, community colleges and universities, in addition to representatives from business and civic organizations, participated in the event. The discussion was an important one, especially since our region is dead last in educational attainment among communities with populations totaling one million or more.

