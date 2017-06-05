Why San Bernardino arts groups will get $200K, and why they almost didna t

SAN BERNARDINO >> The bottom line is San Bernardino groups involved in the arts will get $200,000 from the city, but legal and policy questions almost stopped it at the last minute. Nineteen organizations - mostly nonprofits, but also educational institutions - received grants ranging from $3,000 to $25,000 each for music, dance, visual arts, theater or literary arts projects.

