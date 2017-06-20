Whata s that plant? UC Riversidea s Herbarium has the answer
Whereas the latter venue is a wonderland of thriving flowers, fruit trees, cacti and other species, the Herbarium is essentially a vast library of plant carcasses, all carefully classified and stored in steel cabinets within a nondescript warehouse on the campus's south side. "It's not like it's Disneyland," head curator Andrew Sanders is prone to point out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Looking for plumber Cody Larue
|Tue
|DoyonHall
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Tue
|Rose of Tralee
|74
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Jun 19
|lugnut
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|MARIBEL
|1,050
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC