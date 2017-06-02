What senior California drivers can do to hang onto their car keys longer
Gasps filled the meeting room when California Highway Patrol officials showed footage of senior drivers hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashing into crowded buildings. It's one of the mistakes drivers tend to make when they get older and their reaction times slow, Riverside-area CHP spokesman Officer Dan Olivas told those gathered recently for an "Age Well, Drive Smart" presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Goodwill Southern California San Bernar...
|10 hr
|GOODWILL SAN BERN...
|7
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|10 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Brian Webb
|13
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|San Bernardino Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Rec... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sixty
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC