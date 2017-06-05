Victorville man identified as victim ...

Victorville man identified as victim of Upland slaying

Brian King, 28 of Victorville was found lying in the Taco King parking lot in the 1300 block of East Foothill Boulevard of shortly after 2 a.m. May 27. He was taken to San Antonio Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Days later, police arrested Daniel James Aguilar , 27 of San Bernardino, in connection to the case.

