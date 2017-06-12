University of Redlands selects first female bulldog mascot
Redlands, CA - For the first time since the start of the century-old tradition, the University of Redlands has selected a female pup to be the University's next live bulldog mascot. "In 1917, the University embraced the bulldog as the living embodiment of the strength, loyalty and tenacity that drive our success," said Shelli Stockton, director of alumni and community relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|JENNY
|1,049
|Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie...
|Jun 16
|Frogface Kate
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|Jun 14
|POPEYES SAN BERNA...
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|Jun 14
|DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC