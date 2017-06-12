University of Redlands selects first ...

University of Redlands selects first female bulldog mascot

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inland Empire California

Redlands, CA - For the first time since the start of the century-old tradition, the University of Redlands has selected a female pup to be the University's next live bulldog mascot. "In 1917, the University embraced the bulldog as the living embodiment of the strength, loyalty and tenacity that drive our success," said Shelli Stockton, director of alumni and community relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 7 hr JENNY 1,049
News Universities host cultural graduation ceremonie... Jun 16 Frogface Kate 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Jun 16 West COvina 26
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Jun 14 POPEYES SAN BERNA... 1
Review: Del Taco Jun 14 DEL TACO SB HIGHLAND 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 18 at 3:15PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC