University of Redlands selects first female bulldog mascot

Redlands, CA - For the first time since the start of the century-old tradition, the University of Redlands has selected a female pup to be the University's next live bulldog mascot. "In 1917, the University embraced the bulldog as the living embodiment of the strength, loyalty and tenacity that drive our success," said Shelli Stockton, director of alumni and community relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.