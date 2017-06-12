Universities host cultural graduation...

Universities host cultural graduation ceremonies for blacks, Latinos, gays, veterans and others

San Bernardino County Sun reports that:

SAN BERNARDINO >> Cal State San Bernardino will graduate an expected 2,907 students on Saturday. It won't be the first time this month for many of them.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
Yeah, equality for all.
