Trump's silence on London attack against Muslims follows pattern, critics say
President Trump on Monday continued an apparent pattern of selectively commenting on hate crimes and terrorist attacks, leading White House critics to accuse him of failing to personally condemn violence carried out by non-Muslims. Nearly 14 hours after a driver plowed through Muslim worshippers outside of a London mosque, killing at least one, Trump's usually noisy personal Twitter account was uncharacteristically silent.
